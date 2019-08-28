Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston wants to build side around the likes of Wembley hero Aaron Brown
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston says he intends to develop his side around the likes of Wembley hero Aaron Brown stating he is excited about the future for his current crop.
Brown bagged a hat-trick against Widnes as the Eagles lifted the 1895 Cup, with the ex-Dewsbury ace one of a number of outstanding performers as Aston’s side recovered from a poor start to once again lift silverware in the capital.
After the game an emotional Aston hailed the display of Brown, stating his intention of developing his current side with the 27-year-old right at the heart of it.
Aston said: “I thought Aaron Brown was class, not many score three tries at Wembley. He has been outstanding and he was a kid I tried to get for the last five to six years, so I was pleased to finally get him at the start of this season.
“When he came out of Leeds I watched him and I wanted him but I didn't get the opportunity. We have him now and we are blessed. We have him for the next few years as well. His future is with Sheffield Eagles because I like to develop things and he is part of it with the likes of Joel Farrell, Ollie Davies etc. This is a special group of players.”
Aston has already started his future planning by confirming Joel Farrell and Ryan Millar have both penned new two-year deals with the club.
The Eagles take on Bradford this Sunday as the Bulls says goodbye to their Odsal home (3pm).