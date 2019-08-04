Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston praises Anthony Thackeray as 'pure class' after Widnes victory
Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston described Anthony Thackeray as ‘pure class’ after another virtuoso display in the recent victory over Widnes.
Not for the first time this season, the experienced half-back was at the heart of an inspired performance which saw the Eagles comfortably down their future 1895 Cup final opponents.
The ex-Halifax and Featherstone schemer bagged two tries to take his tally to 22 for the campaign, whilst also playing a major role in the opening score for Ben Blackmore.
“He is just pure class,” Aston informed The Star.
“I have really enjoyed working with him. He is leading by his own actions, and when you need something, he'll give you that. When the backs are against the wall, he can swing it back into your favour. He did that against Widnes with the interception, run and pass for the first try. It is the other things he does as well. He's something we've needed for a while.”
Aston also complimented Pat Walker who played a vital role in the victory which keeps faint hopes of a top five finish alive.
The Eagles chief has been looking for the pair to add the finishing touches to some of their impressive contributions, claiming the overall kicking game has improved in recent weeks.
He added: “Pat Walker has been great alongside him. Our kicking game against Widnes was terrific. It has come on again. It is again something we have spoken about, how to manage the momentum. We did it well against Widnes, we controlled the speed of the game.”