Sheffield Eagles: Brad Knowles brings dose of leadership
Sheffield Eagles have been dealt a bad hand with long-term injury this season, but through adversity they may well have found a new leader in Brad Knowles.
Following injury to skipper Matty James, Aston’s side endured a difficult spell where the Eagles chief called upon some of his inexperienced players to stand up and become leaders.
One of those who put their head above the parapet was Knowles, and he has since stepped up on a consistent basis, culminating in another stellar performance in the victory over Widnes.
Aston explained: “I have to say Brad Knowles has been right up there over recent weeks. He has been impressive. I can see some leadership out there now. I have been asking for it, and I think Brad Knowles is really standing up. He has done for the last six weeks, and really lead by example. We've needed it.”
The Eagles travel to Halifax knowing there is no margin for error if they are to make an unlikely move into the play-off positions. Despite victory over Widnes, they remain four points adrift of Featherstone, but Aston is keen to keep the momentum going, knowing if they miss out on the top five, there is still an 1895 Cup final to look forward to.
He added: “I am ecstatic with them at the moment. Everything we have spoken about for the last nine months is slowly coming together. Some of the young kids are coming along too, they are coming into form at the right time.”