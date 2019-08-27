Sheffield Eagles boss makes a bold admission after weekend Wembley success
Sheffield Eagles’ long-serving coach Mark Aston says leading his side to 1895 Cup success ranks alongside lifting the Challenge Cup with the Eagles back in ’98.
Defeating Wigan 21 years ago is still rated as the greatest shock in Challenge Cup history, with Aston playing a pivotal role picking up the Lance Todd Trophy award.
But picking up silverware as a coach at the famous stadium is just as special for Aston after Saturday’s triumph over Widnes.
He told The Star: “It ranks right up there considering the turbulence we have had. They are both the same for me. One is playing and one is coaching, but this is the club that I love. Always have done, always will. They both rank as important as each other in my life.”
The 1895 Cup hasn’t always been a popular edition to the schedule, but the carrot of playing the final at Wembley has been its saving grace.
The grind of playing the opening rounds in midweek have certainly been worth it, as Aston and his players reveled in their success after years of struggle off the pitch.
He added: “This will stick with the players, and the staff for the rest of our lives. I am blessed that I have had two chances here, as a player and a coach, and two out of two is really special. It is massive for the players and for the club. I am so proud of them and for the fans who have stuck by us through thick and thin.”