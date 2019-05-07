Sheffield Eagles boss happy with his team’s progress                  

There will be more positives than negatives to take from Sheffield Eagles’ experience at Leigh, as director Mark Aston reflects on his side's progress so far.

Eagles have a break from Championship action this coming weekend, giving the coach the opportunity to consider what might have been.

After beating the likes of Toulouse and Bradford on home soil, an away win at Leigh might have just have topped the lot. And with 10 minutes remaining at Leigh Sports Village, with Eagles enjoying a 14-point cushion, Aston's improving outfit looked set to send another message out to the rest of the division.

Leigh's (42-28) comeback though halted them in their tracks. Despite the disappointment, Aston remains upbeat, stating he'll be focusing on the positives during the break.

"The performance has put the defeat against Halifax the previous week into some perspective for me," Aston said. "That was our true character, we were the better team against Leigh. We were 100% the better team. We just didn't manage to kill it off. They have some quality players that can win them a game so there are certainly a lot more positives than negatives.”

Aside from Widnes, Eagles have now played every side in the competition, leaving Aston to use the break to take stock of where his side are at the mid-point of the campaign.

The Eagles remain third, a huge step forward on their previous two campaigns where relegation during both seasons was a real possibility.

Aston has comforted himself with the fact that his class of 2019 are capable of running an established club like Leigh right to the end.

He added: "It would have been great to see it through because there aren't many teams that will go there and register a win, but I suppose it just goes to show where we have come to over the last few months. I said to them before the game, we are at the half-way stage now in the season, are we happy? We are, so let's go out there and perform. I was happy with that."

Meanwhile, Louis Sheriff has left the club by mutual consent after failing to make an appearance since arriving in the close season.