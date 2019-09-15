Sheffield Eagles boss admits there might be some surprises in his recruitment drive ahead of 2020 campaign
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston admits there might be a few surprises amongst his recruitment drive as he looks to put the finishing touches to his line-up for 2020.
Aston has previously admitted he wants to add at least six new faces to his ranks but may have to up his cohort as he waits to tie down the final few names from his class of 2019.
Whilst still coy on the identity of his incomings, it would seem the business behind the scenes is all but done, with Aston admitting there could be some ‘raised eyebrows’ with some of his arrvials.
He told The Star: “We have five or six all but done. I am not far off. There will be a few eyebrows raised maybe with one or two. I know what I need with this squad. There is some experience coming in but also some young lads who want to progress. It is a nice mix again which I am pleased about.”
Aston hasn’t given a timescale for announcing the new faces, but he is likely to want to nail down contracts for the remaining loose ends before confirming he’ll be adding to his improving squad.
He continued: “Let us settle down after the last game, get a break and then start building it up as we start looking towards pre-season. We'll get the players done who are going to be staying here and then we'll pick the right time to announce the new lads.”