Sheffield Eagles: Blackmore completes Featherstone switch
Former Sheffield Eagles winger Ben Blackmore has returned to fellow Championship side Featherstone Rovers.
Blackmore, who has signed a two-year deal with his new club, was the highest profile name to announce he was departing Mark Aston’s side at the end of the 2019 season, after four successful years with the club.
The 26-year-old bagged 18 tries in 31 appearances for the Eagles last season despite nursing a troublesome back complaint for the majority of the campaign.
He now returns to Post Office Road for a second spell after initially joining the Eagles from Rovers in 2015.
On the announcement of his return, Blackmore said: “It’s my hometown club is Featherstone Rovers and all of my family live around the area. My nephew is looking forward to it even more than I am. I’m really excited to be back at the club, my whole family is to be fair.”
Blackmore, who at times also operated at centre, started his career at Castleford Tigers and also represented Huddersfield Giants before signing for Featherstone in 2014.
After the Eagles’ final game of 2019, Blackmore confirmed his departure from South Yorkshire, with coach Aston hinting he was keen to move closer to home.
Meanwhile, the 2019 Championship season is heading towards its finale.
Featherstone head to Toulouse this weekend as the two sides battle it out for a place in the Championship Grand Final.
The winners will take on Toronto Wolfpack for a place in Super League next season.