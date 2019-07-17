Sheffield Eagles: Ben Blackmore still confident in gatecrashing top five
Keeping confidence high in the camp is the key element for Sheffield Eagles winger Ben Blackmore who still believes his side can gatecrash the top five.
The Eagles are playing catch up in their bid to finish in the play-off positions, but if they can spring a surprise by beating Toulouse on Saturday, they will be right on the tails of the clubs hanging on to the elite positions.
Blackmore, who has 15 tries from 22 appearances this season, knows the Eagles are stringing a run together, after a blistering start to 2019 when confidence levels were sky high.
“We don’t really concern ourselves with the league table – it will look after itself.
“Getting confidence levels up, getting smiles on faces and if we can do that then we can get a roll on and you just don’t know what might happen.
“We need to make sure we stay disciplined to the game plan, and if we can do that we’ll keep doing well.”
The 26-year-old has been successfully managing a back issue in recent weeks, with the ex-Featherstone ace explaining the difficulties of keeping fit whilst being a part-time player.
He added: “It comes and goes to be honest, but we’ll get through this season and keep working at it.
“We aren’t full-time, we need to work.
“There are a lot of games, and after some in midweek you are then getting up early for work which can have an impact. It is tough, but we have to get on with it.”