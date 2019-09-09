Sheffield Eagles: Aston's disappointment at final day defeat
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston expressed his disappointment after his side signed off the 2019 campaign with a defeat at Swinton.
In the aftermath of their defeat at Heywood Road, winger Ben Blackmore confirmed his departure, whilst half-back Pat Walker announced his retirement.
It was perhaps not the way both wanted to sign off, as Aston was angered that his side didn’t match the intensity of the opposition, recording back-to-back defeats to end what has largely been an impressive campaign.
Aston told The Star: “We were down to our last 17 players, but that is not the way we wanted to finish the season. Credit to Swinton, Stuart Littler has done a good job here. They can play if you let them and that's what we did.”
The Eagles were 20 points down after just 21 minutes, with Aston claiming they never got going in a game which he wanted to win to finish what has been a positive season on a high.
He added: “We got beat by a team which had more commitment and a better attitude.
“They were honest and were desperate to win. We weren't at the races.
“There were times when we could have got back into it, but we didn't have enough. There were a number of players who I spoke to before the game and said make sure your house is in order and do the right thing but they didn't.”