Sheffield Eagles: Aston refuses to wrap squad in cotton wool ahead of Rochdale clash
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston has taken a physical approach to training as he attempts to guard against any complacency ahead of tonight’s visit of basement club Rochdale.
The Eagles returned to winning ways at Batley last weekend, and now host a Rochdale side who have won just once in 16 games in the league this season.
Aston is desperate not to lose the momentum picked up with their victory over the Bulldogs, and has adopted a hard line approach to training to ensure his side don’t drop their standards.
He said: “We have to show the same attitude again. I am always wary when you come to games like this. They are not getting results, but before long they will take a step in the right direction. We have been falling backwards a little, but we took a big step in the right direction against Batley. We have to go hard again in training during the week. I will not let off them that is for certain. It will be physical.”
Aston is likely to keep faith with the majority of the squad which was successful last weekend, but is without Ben Hellewell who was included in London’s 19-man squad for their Super League encounter with Hull KR. Prop Rory Dixon is in contention after being recalled from his loan at Hunslet.
He added: “I'll make sure they are grounded, so we don't just expect to win. That's what kills you. If you think you’re comfortable you get a slap in the chops. I don't want that, we need to keep moving forward now.”