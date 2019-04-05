Sheffield Eagles: Aston looking to right the wrongs against Championship’s big spenders Toronto

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston believes his side must utilise the tight nature of the New River Stadium if they are to spring a surprise against Championship pace-setters Toronto.

The Eagles travel to the home of London Skolars this afternoon (3.05pm) to face the big-spending Canadian outfit sat just two points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

The Wolfpack will be big favourites ahead of the top-of-the-table clash, but Aston knows the unfamiliar surroundings could play into his side’s hands, as he looks for an improved display following defeat against Leigh in the Challenge Cup last time out.

He told The Star: “The pitch is similar to ours in many respects, but it is smaller. It is 3G, so we'll be used to that. Can we bounce back which we have done in the past? We are capable. It isn't as bigger journey as last time, that's for sure. The difference is that the pitch is tighter down there, that shouldn't create as many holes because we'll basically be stood shoulder-to-shoulder.

“They are the standout team, there is no doubt. They are spending a lot more money than anyone else in the league, so you would expect them to go well. We were really disappointed with our efforts last week, we have spoken about that, so we need to make the wrongs right this week.”

The Eagles have bolstered their ranks following the signing of Pat Moran on a one month loan from Warrington, whilst London Broncos trio Ben Hellewell, Sadiq Adebiyi and Dan Hindmarsh are also in the 19-man squad on dual-registration.

Aston believes the additions have given his side some extra ‘punch’, after his numbers were depleted due to injury and suspensions last weekend.

He added: “The kids from London are all full-time, so their fitness will be there and they'll add a little bit of punch to us. It is good, we have seen what Sid and Ben can offer us.”

“I think there's still more to come from them. Ben was very good at York, he is an experienced, quality centre which we'll need against Toronto.

“Dan Hindmarsh was in the nominations for the young player of the year in The Championship last season. He has got some punch, he has something about him. There's a bit more dynamism in there, which is what we have been lacking a little bit.”