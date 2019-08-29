Sheffield Eagles: Aston looking to patch up side after Wembley triumph
Sheffield Eagles have some repair work on their hands as they look to patch up their Wembley heroes for this Sunday’s trip to Bradford.
The Eagles can still make the Championship top five, but they need help from elsewhere if they are to add a play-off spot to the 1895 Cup which they won at Wembley last weekend.
If they are to maintain their five-match man winning run, it looks as though they will have to do it without key player Brad Knowles, whilst director of rugby Mark Aston also has concerns on others.
He told The Star: “It is likely we have lost Brad Knowles for the rest of the season with a ban after he was charged from the Barrow game. That doesn't help, he's been outstanding for us.
“It will be just about patching them up because we have picked up a couple of injuries too. Paddy Burns has a knock, Shaun Pick has a dead leg and Joel Farrell is feeling his ankle. We'll see how they go this week.”
Knowles has been charged for a dangerous tackle on Barrow’s Jarrod Stack, whilst Pick and Farrell’s chances look a little healthier if they can shake off their injuries.
Aston admits after the Wembley euphoria, he has a job to bring his side back down to earth again.
“It won't be easy,” he added. “We have all experienced the emotion which came with the Wembley win. It does have an impact.”
The game is the last to be played at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium. The Bulls will be playing at Dewsbury next season.