Sheffield Eagles: Aston happy to come away from Barrow clash unscathed
Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston says his side were lucky not to pick up any more serious injuries after questioning the tackling techniques of Barrow in their victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
After losing both Matty James and James Glover to crude challenges at the hands of the Raiders at the Summer Bash, Aston says he was relieved to come away unscathed after some robust challenges at the OLP.
With a cup final on the horizon at the weekend at Wembley against Widnes, Aston confirmed the Eagles were fortunate to come away with nothing more than ‘bumps and bruises’.
He told The Star: “I am relieved. The week before a cup final, you don't want to pick up any serious injuries. Luckily I don't think we did. I think that's luck more than anything else because I am at a loss to the defensive techniques of Barrow.
“I was a little concerned in the first half with the nature of the intent of some of the Barrow players, to maim my players. There were two or three incidents that were ugly again. We lost of couple of our key players in the Summer Bash through poor tackle techniques. Sonny Esslemont must be one of the luckiest kids on the field because the same sort of scenario happened. It cringes me.”
The Eagles remain in touch with the top five, and have cut the gap to Featherstone, who were beaten by York, to just two points with two league games remaining