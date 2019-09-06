Sheffield Eagles: Aston determined to bow out with win
Mark Aston insists tomorrow’s dead rubber with Swinton Lions is still important as he looks to sign off a largely successful Sheffield Eagles campaign with a win.
Aston has presided over a strong end to 2019, but despite winning five out of their last six in all competitions, it has not been enough to break back into the Championship’s elite top five positions.
Nethertheless, winning the 1895 Cup and improving drastically on two poor seasons has seen the feelgood factor return to the Eagles which has given Aston cause for great optimism for 2020.
Ahead of the final game at Swinton tomorrow, Aston is keen to go into the close season on a positive after defeat last time out.
He said: “We don't want to finish what has been a really good campaign on a damp squib. At the end of the day, we have had a great end to the season. The game against Bradford was a little early for us considering the emotions which came out of Wembley. I am proud of them though because they still had a dig. Onwards and upwards as far as I am concerned. We don't want to finish the season with a negative, we want to finish positively and sign off correctly.”
Aston was missing several key players at Bradford last weekend, and will be keeping a close eye on the likes of Shaun Pick, James Davey and Ollie Davies as they look for a return from injury.
Kick-off at Heywood Road is 3pm.