Sheffield Eagles are not counting their chickens...

There is no talk of a top-five finish amongst the Sheffield Eagles rank and file as coach Mark Aston maintains a policy of looking at the season week-to-week.

Eagles have been the surprise package of the Championship, suffering just two defeats from their opening eight league games to hold fourth position going into the Challenge Cup mini-break.

Aston’s side also showed up well against top-of-the-table Toronto recently, to back up what now appears to be a strong argument for a top five finish. With many now considering the Eagles as play-off contenders, Aston has taken the strategy of keeping a lid on expectations, as he refuses to discuss the possibilities of what his side can achieve.

He said: “I won't be talking about what we can achieve until we get to the end. If we get there, then I'll talk about it. I don't want to put any added pressure on us, I just want to come and enjoy it. If we can get a little bit better week-by-week, then great. I still think that there's more in us.

“Anything is possible when you are committed and you show the signs like resolve which we have. If you have the right attitude and you keep working hard then you get the results. I am just looking at the next game though, I have thoroughly enjoyed what we have done so far. We are not the finished article, we have seen some uncharacteristic mistakes in a couple of games, but we had a real dig in our last outing and we are in a good place.”

The Eagles face a stern test again this Friday at the OLP as they host second-placed Toulouse, whilst there is a quick turnaround as Aston takes his side to Rochdale on Bank Holiday Monday.

Meanwhile, veteran centre Menzie Yere came in for praise on his debut for Doncaster after he scored a try in the Dons’ defeat of Batley.

Yere, on a one-month loan from the Eagles, played his first competitive game of the season, with Dons coach Richard Horne impressed with the PNG ace.

Horne said: “He also has a lot of experience and scored an important try and I thought he played really well.

“He’s not played for Sheffield this season and he’s come here to get game time and we’ll see where it goes from there.”