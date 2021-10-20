Mikey Wood, Martyn Reilly and Liam Kirk have all signed two-year deals with the club.

All three fit with Aston’s desire to recruit players who can ‘progress and develop’. Wood and Reilly are 26 with Kirk two years their junior.

Former Huddersfield Giants forward Wood was most recently with League 1 side Hunslet, having previously represented Bradford Bulls in the Championship, while Reilly and Kirk have joined from Oldham, who were relegated to the third tier last season.

Liam Kirk gets a tackle in while playing for Bradford Bulls. Picture: Allan McKenzie.

Reilly, a second row who was at Halifax and Dewsbury before making the move to Bower Fold, said: “I was speaking to a few clubs and I spoke to Tubbs (Aston), who told me about the exciting times ahead and where he sees the club heading in the next few years.

"He said he wants me to be a part of that and I’m excited to be part of the rebuild and the times ahead.”

Kirk, a front row who previously represented Bradford for four years, said: “Tubbs has been around for a while, he’s experienced so I’m glad to be on board.”

Aston is in the process of rebuilding his squad after no fewer than 13 players left the club at the end of the 2021 season.

Mikey Wood in his Huddersfield Giants days. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He has since tied down James Davey, Joel and Izaac Farrell, Josh Guzdek, Evan Hodgson and vice-captain Anthony Thackeray for the upcoming season, which will see Sheffield return to the Olympic Legacy Park.