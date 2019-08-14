Sheffield Eagles 'a million miles away ' from troubles of recent years despite top-five dream slipping away
The dream of a top five place may well be slipping away, but Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston says the club are ‘a million miles away’ from their troubles of recent years.
The Eagles endured two seasons of Championship struggle before their rejuvenation in 2019, and with Aston’s side also just 10 days away from a Wembley cup final.
It is a far cry from their previous seasons of struggle, and whilst they held a play-off place for much of this season, whether they make it or not, Aston is adamant it has been a successful campaign.
He told The Star: “We can look back I think whatever happens and say it has been a successful season. We can also look back on moments and think what could have been, but you know what, we are a million miles away from what we were last season and the season before. It has been a pleasure this season.”
The Eagles are four points off the play-offs, with three league games remaining, with Barrow Raiders in town this Sunday.
Aston is keen to maintain the recent momentum, but he’s also looking long-term as he aims to build on a young squad which has defied the odds at times during the campaign.
He continued: “We want to keep the bulk of this squad together, and try and develop what we have over the next couple of years. We have some good young players here, and we are certainly going in the right direction.”