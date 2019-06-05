Selection poser for Sheffield Eagles' management ahead of Halifax game

Eagles need to breakthrough....Pic Steve Ellis

Aston, the Eagles director of rugby, is keen to end his side’s recent poor run but must also keep an open mind on selection knowing a huge game against Featherstone Rovers awaits at the OLP on Sunday.

Following a disappointing defeat at Widnes, Aston wants to restore confidence with a win tonight, but must keep in mind the number of games played by key players as he looks to avoid burnout for what is set to be crucial showdown against Fev.

Aston explained: “We might have to change our thought process. The cup was maybe a game where we could have given some people a chance and we were looking at some rotation, but after Widnes I feel like some of these lads need to go again.

“We might still make changes, but we are aware there is an issue. We are not playing well, we have lost a bit of confidence so therefore the next game becomes very important to us. The next game is Halifax at Cougar Park.”

Aston feels his side fell below their standards in the first-half in defeat to Toronto, and again showed his displeasure after a comprehensive defeat against the Vikings.

A victory over a Halifax side would help restore some faith ahead of the weekend, but the Eagles chief knows by picking his best side he risks fatigue with a huge game ahead.

Fax themselves are likely to have an eye on the next game, after exerting plenty in their Challenge Cup quarter-final success at Bradford on Sunday.

Aston added: “The next game is Wednesday, and we need to have a look at that and say, let's try and get some confidence back. We spoke about playing with confidence at Widnes and we didn't deliver that. We're looking for a performance and result to get us out of the rut we are in and get a smile on our faces again.

“I spoke to them about it at the end of the Widnes game. I will pick players who I feel deserve to play. On the Widnes display, there aren't too many who can complain if I don't play them.”