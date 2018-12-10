Rugby League World Cup trophy comes to Sheffield

Sports fans will be able to get a taste of what may be coming Sheffield’s way by getting up close to the Rugby League World Cup in the city this week.

Sheffield submitted its final bid to the competition’s organisers in October in the hope of convincing them the city should be given a taste of the 2021 tournament.

England's Alex Walmsley is tackled during the Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and England, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, December 2, 2017. Picture: Tertius Pickard

And this week the Paul Barrière trophy is on show in the city as those behind the bid step up their campaign.

People will be able to see the trophy at Sheffield Town Hall at the following times:

Monday, December 10: 11am until 5pm; Tuesday, December 11: 11am until 7pm; Wednesday, December 12: 11am until 7pm; Thursday, December 13: 11am until 5pm and Friday, December 14: 9am until 1pm.

The joint bid from Sheffield Council, Sheffield United, SIV and Sheffield Eagles means the world's top teams could play at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane when the World Cup comes to England between October 23 and November 27, 2021.

Liam Claffey, Sheffield Eagles’ general manager, said he hoped the event could lead to drawing in crowds back to the club after being forced to play out of Sheffield for four years.

He said: “It could be massive for us. Our role in it is the development of rugby league building up to the event and to make sure there is a legacy afterwards.

“Being out of the city for four years, our support has not ceased to exist but it’s diminished considerably. But if we get a massive game at Bramall Lane, the knock-on effect would be immense.

“To have 32,000 people watching rugby league would be amazing.”

Officials will now make site visits to assess Sheffield's facilities, ahead of a final decision in January 2019.

