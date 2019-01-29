Rugby League World Cup coming to Sheffield

Sheffield will be getting a taste of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup after organisers chose the city as the venue for two games.

The city submitted its bid to the competition’s organisers last year in the hope of convincing them the city should be chosen as a host city of the tournament when it comes to England in October and November 2021.

The host cities were announced live online this morning (Tuesday) and it was confirmed Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will host two games.

The four-week event will be held across England between October 23 and November 27, 2021 and will feature men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

National teams taking part will include England, Australia, New Zealand Fiji, Samoa,Tonga, Lebanon, Papua New Guinea and Jamaica.

It was confirmed England will play some of its games at Bramall Lane.

More to follow.