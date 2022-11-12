Rugby league: Samoa and Wales are next tests for men and wheelchair squads

The host nation ran in 21 tries with Joe Coyd and James Simpson each going over four times as they ended Group A with three wins from three matches.

The English Institute of Sport will host England’s semi-final encounter with Wales on Sunday afternoon.

Following a demanding six-day period where the second-ranked side beat Australia, Spain and Ireland in front of record-breaking crowds in London, the players have been getting a short break before attention turns to winning a second World Cup.

“We’ve done really well to take each game as it comes so far and we won’t change our approach,” Coyd said.

England’s men will attempt to impose the shackles on a player affectionately dubbed a “freak” when Samoa make their first appearance at a World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium today.

If England coach Shaun Wane needs any more information on Suaalii, he only needs to speak to his loose forward Victor Radley, a Sydney Roosters team-mate who is well aware of his threat.

“Joseph is a young freak,” said Radley. “He has been good for them in this tournament, he has been their best player.

“We know what is coming and we are going to get in front of him and hit him hard. But he is a really good player, very tough and skilful.

