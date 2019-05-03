Rugby League: London calling helps strengthen Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles will have some new faces available as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat against Halifax at Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Coach Mark Aston has drafted in half-back James Meadows and centre Jacob Ogden on dual-registration from London Broncos, with the pair joining up with the Eagles for the first time this season.

With Ben Hellewell not fit after pulling out just prior to last Sunday’s game, and Jason Crookes still recovering from a shoulder problem, the inclusion on Ogden in particular will help Aston solve a problem at centre.

He informed The Star: “We've got a couple of new lads coming in from London. We are missing Nathan Mason because he has got a bit of a tweak in his groin, whilst Ben Hellewell has still not recovered from last week when he had to pull out late in the day, so he's not available.

“We have brought in Jacob Ogden and James Meadows. They are two younger lads that are finding their way, but they have got something. James is a half-back who has played for London against Warrington a couple of weeks ago in Super League, whilst Jacob has played a number of games this year, and he's a centre. That's useful because with Ben being out, as well as Jason Crookes, that gives us some cover in there.”

Aston could also further change things after an uncharacteristic display last time out. Blake Broadbent and Paddy Burns are pushing to be included, as Aston takes his side to Leigh who are hot on their heels in the Championship standings.

The Centurions are just two points behind in fifth, and have already beaten the Eagles in the Challenge Cup at the OLP earlier in the campaign.

Aston added: “We can tweak things if we want. We were poor last week, we looked a little flat. There's one or two that might need a rest at this stage so that they can sit back and reflect. It might be better if we work with them on the training ground and freshen them back up.

“Leigh are a good side. John Duffy has put together a good squad, who are playing well. We'll have to be good, when we have lost games this year we have backed up the week after. We'll need to do that again. If we can put in a big performance we'll give ourselves a chance.”