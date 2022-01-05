The Millers are now two wins away from a Wembley final after coming from behind to beat Crewe 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Mikael Mandron had given the Alex an early lead but goals from Kieran Sadlier - a stunning curling effort - and Michael Smith put Rotherham in front.

Scott Robertson levelled for Crewe 19 minutes from time, but Warne’s side finished strongly with goals from Josh Kayode and Freddie Ladapo sending them through to the last eight.

The draw - which is no longer regionalised - takes place on Thursday.

Boss Warne said: “I loved it because I like winning. Firstly, appreciate the fans who made the effort on a freezing, snowy night.

“In the first half we were not really us. We were making too many safe passes as opposed to penetrating ones.

“We had plenty of the ball but we didn't put our crosses in, we didn’t make their keeper make a save.

“Sads got a worldie and I asked them at half-time to take a risk, we are really good I think at pressing teams, making teams make mistakes, counter attacking, crosses in the box, shots on target and I thought in the second half we were comfortably the better side.

“There was no (Richard) Wood, (Dan) Barlaser or (Ben) Wiles tonight so it gave other people opportunities to play.

“They're all first-team players. I came here to respect the tournament. We want to do well, we want to progress, we want to win every game we play in.

“Three of my strikers scored. Everyone is happy. On the bus, Wednesday off, see you Thursday.”

It was a particularly special moment for Kayode, who celebrated his first goal for the club.

“I'm buzzing for him,” Warne added. “We all went mental when we knew it was him. We are really pleased for him.

“He's disappointed he hasn't got a brace but in fairness all strikers miss.

“Freddie scored an amazing goal then missed a chance.