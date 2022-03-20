Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e bags two tries as Sheffield Eagles thrash Whitehaven

The 37-year-old joined Sheffield on a one-month loan deal from Keighley Cougars last week to replace the injured Josh Guzdek and was handed a starting role in Cumbria – six years after his last appearance for the club.

It wasn’t long before his impact was felt when he got the visitors back on level terms with 15 minutes on the clock after Whitehaven had taken an early lead.

His try was converted by Sheffield’s other debutant, Tom Holmes, who signed on an initial two-week loan deal from Featherstone Rovers this week.

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e in action for Toronto Wolfpack (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

The 26-year-old started the afternoon on the bench but replaced Izaac Farrell due to injury and replicated his kicking consistency by converting six of Sheffield’s eight tries.

Joel Farrell and Ben Jones-Bishop also crossed the line in the first period, which saw Whitehaven’s Guy Graham sent off for a tip tackle.

Kris Welham, Matty Chrimes (two) and and Anthony Thackeray all got in on the action in the second half, with Farrell adding a second score before he was dismissed.

Sheffield’s third win of the season moves them up to sixth in the Betfred Championsip.

Meanwhile, the club has acknowledged fans’ frustrations about the decision to play their upcoming Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Hull FC next weekend at Featherstone’s home ground.