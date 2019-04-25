Pat Moran will continue his role at Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston expects the extension of Pat Moran’s loan from Warrington to be a formality.

Aston has been hugely impressed with the forward after initially taking him on a one-month loan deal, stating after just one game that he would be keen to keep him for a longer period.

With the initial deal almost up, Aston believes a longer stay is all but rubber stamped, with the former Rochdale loanee bagging his first try for the club in recent victory over the Hornets.

“My mind is made up in terms of wanting to keep him here if we can,” Aston told The Star.

“I like him, not just as a player, but he’s a really good kid. I don't see it being a problem extending his deal. I think it'll be a forgone conclusion about him staying here for a bit longer.”

Moran’s arrival, coupled with the dual-registration help from London Broncos gave Aston’s side the shot in the arm it required.

After struggling for numbers in their defeat to Leigh in the Challenge Cup, the latest arrivals have also coincided with significant improvements in a number of youngsters, who produced notable performances in the Good Friday victory over Toulouse.

Moran, only 21 himself, has quietly impressed Aston, with the Eagles chief confident that an extended stay will only benefit his long-term prospects.

Aston added: “I think he has had a good upbringing. He has been in a very good system. He just gets on with his job and does the things that we need him to do. I I think he showed enough in the first game alone against Toronto what he can bring to us. He has stiffened us up a little, and I am convinced that he will only get better with time.”

The Eagles are looking to make it three wins from three this Sunday when Halifax are the visitors to the Olympic Legacy Park.

At this stage, Aston has no fresh injury worries to contend with after both James Davey and Brad Knowles successfully returned to the side on Monday.

Aston said: “Everyone came through Rochdale clear. There are a few bumps and bruises, but we have two games over a Bank Holiday weekend, so there is always going to be. We don't have anything serious to speak of at this stage, and we are looking forward to Sunday.”