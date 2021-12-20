New Sheffield Eagles signing Ben Jones-Bishop addresses his rugby league future
New Sheffield Eagles signing Ben Jones-Bishop insists he has no intention of slowing down and bringing his 13-year career to a halt any time soon.
The 33-year-old former Leeds Rhinos, Salford and Wakefield winger has built a reputation for try-scoring and try-saving speed and will represent Mark Aston’s side in the 2022 season which gets underway on 30 January.
Aston quizzed Jones-Bishop about his remaining battery life in rugby league before offering him a one-year deal.
On that same question, the Leeds-based Jamaica international told The Star: “I honestly think another two or three years. I think I can (still) perform and play, as I said to Mark.
"I think it’s a case of I can keep going as long as I want to.
"I like to compete and, as Mark put it, you are a long time retired, so while you are good enough to play carry on playing.”
Jones-Bishop, who was a regular for Sheffield’s Betfred Championship rivals York City Knights last season, is not the oldest player in the Eagles’ 2022 squad.
Anthony Thackeray, 35, and another former Super League star, 34-year-old Kris Welham, are the oldest of the ‘old boys’, as the latter described them.
The trio will likely form the core of the team’s leadership group next season – and possibly beyond.
"I just take it year by year,” Jones-Bishop added.
"There’s a burning desire there still to compete. I enjoy that, not many people enjoy this time of year.
"Ultimately it’s on your body but as long as I can still compete at a high level it will definitely be something I carry on doing.”