Hard questions about individual form among Sheffield Eagles players

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston says too many individuals didn’t meet the required standards as his side crashed out of the Challenge Cup.

Aston had no complaints as Leigh Centurions secured their passage into the fifth round draw. “Individually I thought that there were a lot of them who were poor.

“You have to look at individuals, and their accountability, to deliver what you have asked them to. I don't think we had enough people trying to deliver what we asked for. There will be some harsh talks this week.”

After levelling the game at 6-6, Eagles allowed their opponents to open up a lead after conceding two tries before the break. After closing the gap to just six points following Oliver Davies’ try, the Eagles tailed off in what was an uncharacteristic end from Aston’s side.

Eagles have a reputation for moving through the gears in the final third of games this season, but it was Leigh who turned on the style.

Aston admitted that the pre-match game plan wasn’t followed closely enough by his side, admitting the Eagles lost their way during a crucial time in the second stanza.

He added: “I am very disappointed because I don't think that we participated. I thought that we were second best in lots of areas of the game, including our completions. The plan that we spoke about, and that we trained for, wasn't evident to be seen.

“I am filthy with them. It isn't often I have had to say that this year. If we would have come in 12-6 down at half-time, I would have been relatively happy, but it was 18 after letting in a try just before the break. I still thought we could beat them, we came back into it at 18-12 but then we fell off. We got what we deserved.”