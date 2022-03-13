Four-try Chrimes the hero as Sheffield Eagles cruise into Challenge Cup last 16
Sheffield Eagles flew into the last 16 of the Challenge Cup with a breezy 50-30 win at North Wales Crusaders – though it was a result that didn’t satisfy head coach Mark Aston.
Matty Chrimes ran in four tries in the clash with Anthony Thackeray acting as creator-in-chief.
But Aston was more concerned with the defensive side of the Eagles’ outing ahead of the draw for the sixth round, which will take place on on Monday at 6:45pm.
“To score 50 points in back-to-back wins and get through to the next round of the cup, it’s just what the doctor ordered,” Aston said.
“But we let 30 points in, and some of those were very disappointing.
“Some people did themselves some good and some people probably didn’t.
“There’s some pleasing stuff but it’s the inconsistency within that. We’re getting into a place now where we know where the team is going to be and what’s got to happen in the next few weeks.
“We can’t just knock off. Teams in the Championship are going to really hurt you. There’s a bit of work to be done, there’s no doubt.”
The availability of club icon Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, on loan from Keighley Cougars, will offer food for thought for Aston after Chimes four-star outing.
“Matty has been outstanding in the last three or four weeks he’s played,” he said. “It gets tough, doesn’t it?
“As coaches we have to make the decisions and make the right calls. There’s no guarantee for Q, he’s come into the club and he has to impress.
“There’s a few headaches, but there’s a few people who will be really disappointed.”