Half-back Anthony Thackeray insists Sheffield Eagles are still very much moving in the right direction as Mark Aston's side reflect on back-to-back defeats.

Eagles head into another mini-break contemplating on what might have been after a gut-wrenching late defeat at Leigh, but after the initial disappointment they can take great heart from a vastly improved display to one one that saw them downed at home to Halifax the week before.

Thackeray, one of a cluster of arrivals during the close season, has been one of Aston's stand-out performers with 12 tries in 13 appearances so far this season.

The vastly-experienced operator has enjoyed success at Championship level with a host of clubs, and despite the recent setbacks he believes the Eagles are moving forward as they prepare for the second-half of the campaign.

He told The Star: "I think we are going in the right direction. If you would have asked anyone at the beginning of the season, would you take third after 12 games, then we would have taken it. It just goes to show though how far we have come because we could have got over the line in a couple of other ones."

Before some shrewd recruitment over the close season, Aston's Eagles had endured a couple of difficult seasons at the wrong end of the division.

They have hit the ground running this time around, and have yet to fall out of the top three in the league.

Thackeray admits the success has come quicker than he thought, but now they are in a good position, he is determined to help his new club see it through.

He added: "Winning becomes a habit, and so does losing so it is important that we get back on it again. This is a really close group so I would say where we are has come quicker than expected, but we are determined now to keep it going. You could probably take the defeats a little better at the start because we are a new team, but where we are at now means that when it does it happen, it is really disappointing. It makes us determined to get back on it again."

Meanwhile, Aston has confirmed that prop Pat Moran's loan from Super League side Warrington has been extended until the end of the current season.