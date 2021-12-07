The 33-year-old utility back joined the club on a one-year deal last month, becoming the twenty-seventh player to commit to Sheffield for the 2022 season which gets underway on 30 January.

Jones-Bishop had been offered a contract by another Betfred Championship side, understood to be London Broncos, but instead opted to return to the city where he attended university before enjoying a glittering Super League career with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Salford and Wakefield.

He also links up with international teammates Joel and Izaac Farrell and Kadeem Williams.

Ben Jones-Bishop of Jamaica in action against England Knights in October (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

"That was one of the things that appealed to me, having people there that I have played with before and know quite well,” Jones-Bishop said.

"It’s a good thing to come in to.”

Joel introduced Jones-Bishop to Eagles chief Mark Aston when he began pre-season without a club following his departure from York City Knights at the end of the last campaign.

“I like how Joel approaches the game,” said Jones-Bishop, “he’s full of passion and leads well on the field. He’s a great character.”

The two-time Super League Grand Final winner also played alongside Izaac when the Reggae Warriors met Scotland in October.

“I feel like we had a good combination there on the field,” added Jones-Bishop, who also hopes to play alongside his brother Aaron in next year’s rearranged World Cup in England.

Jamaica will be based in the pair’s hometown of Leeds, where Aaron now plays his rugby with League 1 outfit Hunslet, and will host Ireland at Headingley Stadium in their opening match.

Jones-Bishop said: “It would be massive (to play), not just for me but for my family.

"It’s a big thing to see my grandma at games and an opportunity to play alongside my brother.

"For me, if I do my stuff right for Sheffield then I think selection takes care of itself.”

Meanwhile, winger Travis Corion is one of two Eagles youngsters to U-turn on their decision to re-sign for next season.

Corion is set to join a Yorkshire-based League 1 side in pursuit of more game time.