The Sheffield Eagles progressed in the Challenge Cup. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liam Kirk, Ryan Johnson (x2), Jason Bass, Josh Guzdek, Evan Hodgson and Ben Jones-Bishop all scored tries on the day as they marched onto the next round, however were under some real pressure heading into the business end of the encounter.

Parkside even found themselves 12-6 up at one point in the first half, however two quick-fire tries saw the Eagles lead 16-12 going into the break.

The plucky National Conference League weren’t beaten yet though as they fought back and had the chance to draw level with only five minutes to go - but their conversion missed the target and was the impetus Sheffield needed to put the game to bed with three quick tries to secure progression.

A final scoreline of 20-40 to the visitors probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the game at the South Leeds Stadium, but Mark Aston - who had handed out debuts to Matty Chrimes and Bayley Liu - won’t mind too much as long as the job got done.

The Eagles now have a week before they’re back in action again when try travel to Workington Town in the Betfred Championship, with Aston and his side looking to bounce back from the 12-10 defeat to Dewsbury Rams in their last league game.