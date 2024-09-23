Eagles left it ‘too late’ as second half comeback wasn’t enough to claim victory.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Eagles fell to a tight 24-26 defeat to fellow playoff contenders York Knights despite a second half comeback.

Two tries in two minutes for Eagles’ Matty Dawson-Jones and Tyler Dickinson wasn’t enough to take home the two points in their penultimate fixture of the season.

“Gutted really to finish like that [at our] last regular game at home there were a few people obviously like [Anthony Thackeray] and that leaving as well or retiring” said coach Simon Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gutted with the performance I thought we started and finished well it was just the middle bit were we got a bit sloppy ill discipline cost us and I thought we were just our own worst nightmare.”

a

Sheffield started the game well with Dawson-Jones crossing over within the first five minutes however it didn’t take long for York to respond with Ata Hingano picking up a loose ball to equal the scores with around 10 minutes gone.

The two sides were toe-to-toe for the rest of the first half with the only score coming from York’s Nikau Williams who gave his side the lead with around half an hour gone.

Liam Harris extended his side’s lead to a two try advantage before James Glover closed the gap just minutes before the break to leave the game at 12-18 at the end of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York regained their two try lead nearly twenty minutes into the second half as Harris added a second try to his tally before Williams added a penalty a few minutes later.

Sheffield's Ben Jones Bishop during final home game of 2024 regular season.

In the closing stages Sheffield crossed over twice in two minutes as Dawson-Jones and Dickinson’s efforts looked to have brought the game back into Sheffield’s hands however it was too little too late as York held on for a 24-26 victory.

“We gave them confidence how we started and then just with our sloppy errors you can’t do that at this time of the year you know you’ve just got to keep knocking sets out” said Brown.

“We knew exactly what York were going to do […]we just got to a point where we couldn’t hand it at times which is disappointing but when we have that mindset we can get back in games as you could see by how we started and how we come back we just left it too late.”