Eagles beaten in final league game of season

Sheffield Eagles were defeated 28-8 by Dewsbury Rams on the last weekend of the regular Betfred Championship season on Sunday afternoon.

The already-relegated Rams had only won once all season in the second-tier, and they came up against a Sheffield side looking to return to winning ways following last Friday’s narrow defeat at home to York.

The coaching team named a handful of changes to the side which was defeated by York last time out. Aaron Murphy, Evan Hodgson and Kyle Wood were all handed starts in the forwards, whilst there were returns on the bench for Jack Hansen and Bayley Liu.

The Eagles started the game strong in the opening minutes as James Glover’s ninety-metre run was stopped just before the try line, before a kick on the next tackle was too high for Murphy to catch in the corner as they looked to catch out the out-of-position Dewsbury defence.

Eagles defend at Dewsbury

Matty Dawson-Jones thought he had scored minutes later in the left corner, but referee Kevin Moore deemed the pass to the winger forward.

Keenan Tomlinson got the first points of the afternoon just over ten minutes into the game following some good play in the Dewsbury attacking line. Calum Turner’s touchline conversion gave the hosts a 6-0 lead.

Dewsbury doubled their lead in the game shortly later as Reiss Butterworth made a brilliant break from dummy half before passing out wide to Tomlinson to kick through on the last. Butterworth was then first to the ball to score just left of the sticks, ensuring an easy conversion for Turner for 12-0.

The Eagles found their first points of the afternoon just shy of the half-time hooter as Ben Jones-Bishop grounded the ball in the right corner for his 15th try of the season.

Dewsbury ensured they went into the break with a two-point score as Ollie Greensmith spotted a gap in the Sheffield line to cross his way over the try-line for the hosts for a 16-4 lead at the break.

Sheffield looked for a response early in the second half as they looked to claw their way back into the game. Liu went close with a charge for the line four minutes after the restart, but he was held-up by some strong defence by the hosts, before Glover went close for the line once again moments later.

Fourteen minutes after the restart, Dewsbury extended their lead as Butterworth’s break and offload saw Greensmith crash over from close-range for 22-4 and his second try of the afternoon.

Matty Marsh’s 19th try of the season saw Sheffield score with fifteen minutes to go to claw their way back into the contest, but victory was wrapped up in the closing minutes for the hosts as winger Lewis Carr found space to crash over on the right edge to seal a 28-8 victory.