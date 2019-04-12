Doncaster RLFC: Sheffield Eagles ace Menzie Yere to make Dons debut in Challenge Cup tie

Veteran Sheffield Eagles centre Menzie Yere is set to make his debut for Doncaster RLFC in Sunday’s Coral Challenge Cup fifth round tie against Batley Bulldogs at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Papua New Guinea Test star, who faced being deported at the end of last year, has joined the injury-hit Dons on a month’s loan.

Yere has yet to play for the Eagles, for whom he has played for ten years, this season.

New signing Keiron Lawton, son of former club captain Craig Lawton, is also set to make his debut in a competitive game after impressing in pre-season.

With Matty Beharrell due to have a scan on the knee injury which has kept him out in recent weeks this weekend, and utility man Kieran Cross also ruled out, Jordie Hedges is set to switch to scrum-half.

Cross is expected to be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the win over Coventry last weekend.

“It’s obviously a blow but we don’t think the injury is as bad as we all feared after the game,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green after Thursday’s training session at Cantley Park where the club returned last week after being based at Castle Park during the winter months.

Jordan Howden is set to miss the game with a dead leg but Russ Spiers has recovered from the knee injury picked up in the same game.

“We’ve got a few out injured but we still feel that we will have a strong side out,” said Green. “Being a Championship side they are obviously the favourites.”

“They are used to playing at a higher intensity every week in what is a very competitive division.

“They’ve probably not done as well as they would have hoped but they’ve has a tough start and played a lot of the top sides.

“They became only the second side to beat Widnes last weekend and that will have boosted their confidence.

“They are a big physical side and are especially dangerous near the line – two of their tries against Widnes were from close range.

“If we are to give ourselves a chance we are going have to cut down on penalties and try and complete our sets.

“We also need to come up with the right tactics on the day.”

The Dons have missed out on signing second-rower Danny Langtree who has chosen to return to his former club Oldham after failing to break into the Hull FC first-team following his move from the League One club.

“Danny loved it here when playing on dual-reg but Oldham is on his doorstep,” said Green.