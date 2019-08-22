Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne in no mood to grant days off as he targets top four
Despite Doncaster RLFC having no game this weekend it has been business as usual this week at Cantley Park.
Head coach Richard Horne had been contemplating giving his players a night off from training this week ahead of the club’s final two league games but had a change of heart following Sunday’s 40-14 Betfred League One defeat against second-placed Oldham at the Vestacare Stadium.
“They may have got a day off had we won but Sunday’s game has obviously shown that we are a long way off where we need to be so we need some more sessions under our belts to get right for the Keighley game on Sunday week,” he said.
Defeat left the Dons two points adrift of fourth-placed Hunslet who take on London Skolars at the New River Stadium tomorrow night in the only League One game over the weekend dominated by events at Wembley Stadium.
Victory for the Leeds-based club, who have a near 50-point better points difference than the Dons would effectively dash the South Yorkshire club’s hopes of fourth spot.
But the game in the capital is one Hunslet could lose given that Skolars have only lost by a point against other top five sides, including the Dons, in the last couple of weeks.
Hunslet also have to face both sixth-placed Workington and Oldham at home in the run-in.
Rather than speculate on possible results elsewhere, Horne remains focused on the Dons winning their two remaining league games.