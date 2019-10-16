Doncaster RLFC land Watson Boas on two-year deal
Watson Boas insists agreeing a permanent switch to Doncaster RLFC was an easy decision.
The half back/hooker has signed a two-year contract with the Dons after spending the majority of last season on loan from Featherstone Rovers.
And Boas – currently on international duty with Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup 9s – says he had no hesitation in making his stay in Doncaster a permanent one.
“It’s great to have signed a permanent deal with the Dons,” he said. “The club made me feel at home from the moment I joined on loan.
“Richard Horne and Carl Hall made it clear that they wanted to keep me here, and that made it an easy decision to stay.
“While my focus now is on doing well for PNG, I am already excited about returning for pre-season and having a really good year in 2020.”
Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “I’m really pleased to have Watson joining us on a permanent deal for the next two years.
“His ability to play in the halves or at hooker makes him a key player for us and he showed last season how much his pace can hurt teams.
“He settled into the group really well and speaking with him he is ready to push on and improve even further with us next year.”
In the last week the Dons have confirmed the signing of Doncaster-born centre Sam Smeaton from Batley, utility back Jack Logan from Hull FC and hooker Harry Carter from York City Knights.