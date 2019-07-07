Doncaster RLFC 'good value' for their 72-0 hammering of West Wales Raiders - Peter Green
Doncaster RLFC posted their biggest win of the season when beating lowly West Wales Raiders 72-0 at Stebonheath Park Stadium.
Having beaten Raiders 54-0 at home earlier in the season it is thought the Dons may have created a club record.
“It’s not very often you nil a team in rugby league once never mind twice in the same season,” said Dons No.2 Pete Green.
“I thought we controlled the game well and we were very clinical on our right edge with (winger) and (centre) Connor Bower scoring seven of our 14 tries between them.
“I thought that we were good value for our 36-0 half-time lead. Apart from a spell midway through the half, during which they scrambled well, we were on top.
“Having said that we’d probably tried to go around them too much whereas in the second half we were more direct and our middles won the energy battle and that led to us scoring some well-worked tries.
“Connor Scott played some big minutes and caused them problems as did Levy (Nzoungou). Kyle Kesik got through a lot of work and helped steer us around the park in addition to scoring a try and having a hand in other scores.”
Green said a second half hamstring injury sustained by free-scoring half-back Watson Boas had served to take some of the gloss off the win.
“We’ll have a better idea of how long he could be out for when we’ve had the injury assessed,” he said.
“Fortunately, we’ll have Rangi Chase available for the first time in Sunday’s game against Whitehaven at Featherstone.”
The game saw the return to the side for the first time since early season of exciting Hull FC full-back prospect Connor Wynne.
“He came on for the last half-hour or so and looked very strong and dangerous with the ball,” said Green.