Doncaster RLFC complete signing of young winger
New signing Josh Rickett says the experience of his mates told him Doncaster RLFC was the perfect club to progress his career.
The 22-year-old signed a deal for the 2020 campaign after coming through the youth ranks at Bradford Bulls, with his pro debut coming in 2016.
And he says watching the improvement of friends within the Dons’ ranks made the decision to switch to the Keepmoat an easy one.
He said: “I’m very grateful to Richard Horne and Carl Hall for giving me the opportunity to join the club.
“After seeing some of my friends doing well here and how much they have progressed I feel this the best move for me going forward.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and meeting all of the lads, as well as having Rich as my coach to help me work on all aspects on my game.”
Versatile Rickett is also capable of playing at centre or full-back and head coach Richard Horne believes he will be an excellent addition to his squad.
“I’m really pleased to have Josh joining us for next season,” Horne said. “His attributes fit perfectly in to what we were looking for.
“He is a strong, quick winger who knows his way to the try-line, and I believe he will add to our squad significantly.
“Josh impressed coming through the ranks at Bradford and hopefully he can continue to improve while at the Dons.”