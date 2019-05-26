Doncaster RLFC 54 West Wales Raiders 0: Dons dish out 12 try mauling to get back to winning ways

Sam Doherty got on the scoresheet for the Dons

Given the fact that Raiders have yet to win a game this season, the result always looked like being a foregone conclusion.

The only unanswered question at the start of the game was how many points the Dons would win by and how well would they play.

The Dons, who blew hot and cold in the first half when the two sides met in the 1895 Cup at the same venue at the start of the month, got off to a flying start with a converted try by centre Jason Tali after just two minutes following some good handling down the left.

Winger Matty Chimes raced in at the corner on seven minutes from a floated pass by scrum-half Matty Beharrall who again added the extras to make it 12-0.

Tali kept the scoreboard ticking over when strolling in for a second try after Raiders had been wrong-footed by a wayward offload.

Not at at his best in the defeat at London last time out, Beharrell maintained his impressive start to the game when converting his own try to give his side a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Raiders enjoyed their first period of pressure in the Doncaster 22 but lacked the skills to unlock the home defence.

Despite losing some of their earlier sparkle in the second quarter the Dons – their cause not being helped by losing second-rower Brad England - showed how it was done on their return to the attack when winger Sam Doherty sent Menzie Yere over for a fifth converted try on 37 minutes to make it 30-0 at the break.

The Dons started the second half as they had the first with an early try converted try by centre Connor Bower.

Stand-off Watson Boas scored a crowd-pleasing solo try from just inside his own half on 50 minutes which Beharrall converted to make it 42-0.

Raiders continued to play with enthusiasm but missed out on the chance to threaten the line when losing the ball a couple of metres out on 54 minutes.

Full-back Jordan Howden brushed off a couple of defenders close to the line to score. Beharrall’s touchline conversion hit the post leaving the score at 46-0.

The Dons still had it all to do at the start of the final quarter to improve on their 70-6 cup win, though Yere brought the half-century up with a 64th minute try.

The Dons suffered a second injury blow when the returning Kieran Cross was stretchered off with what looked a serious ankle injury.

Doherty raced in at the corner for Doncaster’s 12th try at the death.