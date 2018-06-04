Oldham defeat ‘the same old story’ for Doncaster RLFC

It was a familiar story at the Vestacare Stadium as Doncaster RLFC’s shortcomings again contributed to their 32-12 Betfred League One defeat against Oldham.

“It was a very disappointing result but the way we played we didn’t give ourselves a chance,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.

“There was no shortage of effort from the lads and we’d prepared well but it was the same old story of poor discipline at times and poor ball control.

“We had to do far too much defending and against a big strong side like Oldham you are going to struggle especially on a hot day and it took its toll on our attack and we weren’t able to give half-backs Liam Harris and Jordan Howden the platform they needed.

“They controlled the ball better than we did and played it very simple, which we knew they would, and we found ourselves 16-0 down at half time.

“We got a bit more possession in the second half and looked more dangerous and sort of got back in the game with a try which made it 20-6.

“We were building more pressure and looking strong at that stage but they scored a length-of-the-field try when they out-jumped Sam Doherty from a kick and that proved decisive.”

The game marked the debut of young Hull FC prop Lewis Bienek, who was wanted by a number of top Super League clubs last season when playing for London Broncos.

“He’s joined on a month’s loan and he looked very strong and quick and has a great attitude,” said Green.

“He gave a good account of himself and I think he’ll have a lot to offer the side during his time here – especially when he gets more involvement in attack.”