Lewis Bienek sings on loan to bolster Doncaster RLFC

Doncaster RLFC have bolstered their squad ahead of a challenging month with the loan capture of prop Lewis Bienek.

Bienek has joined from dual registration partners Hull FC for a month.

He had spent the opening part of the 2018 season on loan with Betfred Championship side London Broncos but was recalled by his parent club.

The 20-year-old played six times for the Broncos, scoring one try in a 64-18 win against Swinton Lions.

Richard Horne’s men kick off the month at Oldham on Sunday prior to entertaining Keighley and then travelling to Cumbria to face Workington and title favourites Bradford.

Meanwhile, the Dons have agreed to subsidise travel to an away game for supporters - with fans currently voting between Workington, Whitehaven and North Wales.