Doncaster RLFC v Whitehaven: Dons target 100 per cent record at Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster RLFC will be bidding to build on their impressive start to their Betfred League One campaign when they tackle Whitehaven at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Dons posted a 12-try win over Coventry Bears in their season opener three weeks ago.

Since then they have coasted to a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory over NCL amateurs Myton Warriors prior to being beaten by the weather last weekend when they were due to face West Wales.

The game against the Cumbrians, who finished third last season, is seen as the club’s first real test of the campaign by No 2 Pete Green.

“They are always there or thereabouts and they are always a tough physical side whether you play them home or away and you pretty well know what to expect whenever you take them on,” said Green.

“Because it is traditionally so tough for teams to win up in Cumbria it is very important that you beat them at home.

“It’s not just Whitehaven who we’ll be looking to beat at home. I don’t see any reason why we can’t target a 100 per cent record at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“We’ve got to make sure that we put things in place so that we don’t drop points when we shouldn’t.

“We were very guilty of that at times last season and we’ve got to make sure that we don’t repeat that this season, especially at home, because in the final analysis it proved very costly for us when it came to missing out on the play-offs last year.

“We know it’s going to be tough to pick up wins on the road this season, especially against those sides we expect to be up there challenging with us, and that’s why it is so important we’ve got a good home record.”