Doncaster RLFC v Myton Warriors: Richard Horne targets decent run in Challenge Cup

The Rugby League Challenge Cup holds a special place in Richard Horne’s heart.

The Doncaster RLFC boss was a member of the Hull FC side which lifted the trophy back in 2005 when they beat Leeds Rhinos.

Horne tackles his first Challenge Cup tie as a first team head coach when the Dons entertain National Conference Premier Division outfit Myton Warriors at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

“It’s a special competition and it gives every team (above a certain level) the chance to take part and for an amateur side to play a league side is always a big day for them and in some respects it’s like getting through to a Grand Final,” said the former Great Britain half-back.

“We played Myton at this stage of the competition last season and although I wasn’t here then I’ve been told they acquitted themselves really well and played with a lot of spirit and I expect it will be the same tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to getting through to the next round as we should - especially after getting off to a winning start in the league last weekend, though I’ll be looking for us to tidy up in one or two areas.

“Obviously I’m not saying that we are going to win the cup but I’d love to see us have a run in it and if we were to get through to the latter stages and draw a Super League club then that would be a great achievement.

“I’m certain that we’d give it a go if that were to happen as we did last season when being drawn away to Leeds Rhinos in the fifth round.”

Hakim Miloudi misses out because holders Hull FC do not want him cup-tied.

Horne also lacks the services of goal-kicking half-back Jack Miller who suffered an ankle injury against Coventry.