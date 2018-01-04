Doncaster RLFC triple season ticket count

Doncaster RLFC have tripled their total number of season ticket holders following their Challenge 1000 scheme.

The club revealed this week that they had sold 366 adult season tickets, while handing out 241 free season tickets to under 16s.

Chief executive Carl Hall said: “Last season the Dons sold less than 200 season tickets in total, this year we now have over 600. It is a great achievement, especially considering the disappointing season we had in 2017.

“Even with the reduced prices, our season ticket sales revenue has increased, with the additional funds going straight towards the first team to ensure Richard [Horne] can make us competitive on the pitch.”

Dons’ pre-season friendly against Leigh Centurions, scheduled for January 14, has been postponed.