Doncaster RLFC: Pete Green talks to Steve Hossack ahead of League One opener against Coventry Bears

Doncaster RLFC will be bidding to get their Betfred League One campaign off to a winning start when they entertain Coventry Bears at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Dons, aiming to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish, lost both of their warm-up games against Championship sides London Broncos and Batley Bulldogs.

But assistant boss Pete Green says the club’s coaching team are happy with how things have gone.

“The pleasing thing from our point of view was the condition the players were in when they reported back,” said Green.

“They had all looked after themselves since the end of last season and a lot of them were probably fit enough to play a warm-up game straight away.

“That meant that we were able to start working on things straight away and I think you could see that in the two pre-season games.

“We are certainly happy with the fitness levels having lasted the pace well and finishing strongly against both London and Batley.

“We also defended very well for long periods in both games but we were punished for lapses in concentration and that’s something we’ve worked hard on in training over the last fortnight.

“Because of our poor completion rate - something else we’ve worked on – at times we found ourselves under more pressure than would otherwise have been the case.

“We certainly need to control the ball better on Sunday and going forward so as to maintain our momentum in attack.”

Green came out of retirement during last season, during which he enjoyed a successful spell as player-coach, and made his 400th career appearance against Barrow in August.

But unless there are any unforeseen circumstances Green will not play this year.

“Richard Horne (head coach) spoke to me at the end of last season and said that he needed more support on the coaching side of things,” recalled Green.

“With me playing last season I was a bit restricted in what I could do so Rich gave me the option to carry on playing this season but said if I did that then he would have to bring in another coach this year.

“Nothing beats playing but I decided it was probably in my long term interest to concentrate on the coaching.”