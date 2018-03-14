Doncaster RLFC: Jordan Howden makes impressive return from potentially career-ending injury

Comeback kid Jordan Howden played an influential role in Doncaster RLFC’s impressive 44-6 Championship win over Whitehaven at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The young half-back took his try tally to three in just two games when bagging a brace and he also set up several other tries with some astute tactical kicking close to the line.

Howden missed the two pre-season games as well as the club’s opening League One games as he continued to battle his way back to fitness following surgery to cure a long-standing hip problem which had dogged him during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

He elected to go under the knife to try and save his career despite being told there was only a ‘slim’ chance that he’d be able to play again.

But after coming through two comeback games without any problems play-maker Howden is now looking to make up for lost time.

Howden’s return to fitness is a massive boost for head coach Richard Horne, a stand-off himself in his playing days.

Horne was pleased with how Howden’s half-back partnership with close season signing Liam Harris is shaping up and feels that there is more to come.

“It was only Jordan’s second game back on Sunday after being out for nine months,” said Horne.

“He played better and showed more confidence than he did against Myton (in the Challenge Cup) and that is what happens when you come back from a long injury lay-off. You gradually get better game by game.

“It will probably take him another six or seven weeks before we see the best out of him but in the meantime he’s still putting points on the board and creating chances and he and Liam (Harris) are looking good together at half-back and will get better.”