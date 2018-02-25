Challenge Cup: Doncaster RLFC 82 Myton Warriors 6

Doncaster RLFC put Hull amateurs Myton Warriors to the sword when beating them 82-6 in their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The National Conference League Premier Division, who had two players stretchered off, never stopped battling and deserved enormous credit.

But, as was the case when the two sides met at the same stage of the competition last season, they didn’t have the weapons to trouble the Dons.

The Dons carried on from where they had left off when posting a 70-10 win over Coventry Bears in their opening Division One game a week earlier, and took their try tally to 28 in just two games.

The Dons took the lead after just three minutes when scrum-half Liam Harris dummied his way into space 35m out and left the cover for dead to score a try he also converted.

The home side extended their lead on 12 minutes when hooker Kyle Kesik touched down following a sweeping started by full-back Richard Owen.

Harris, who was one of several players involved, again added the extras.

The visitors, who had seen winger Lee James held up over the line a minute earlier, opened their account on 19 minutes – centre Adam Piggott crossing from close range for a try goaled by hooker Ash James.

The South Yorkshire side lost much of their early momentum in the early stages of the third period and handling mistakes started to creep into their game.

But they opened up a 16-6 lead on the half-hour after centre Jason Tali stepped inside his marker close to the line.

Despite Warriors continuing to defend well Richard Horne’s men were in again on 35 minutes. Winger Sam Doherty reached out of the tackle to score from a long pass by Harris, who also added the extras from wide out to make to 22-6.

The under-pressure Warriors had Chris Penrose sin-binned and they conceded three further tries by Kieran Cross and Tali, who collected his own kick thanks to a favourable bounce, and Jordan Howden before the break – the first of which were converted by Harris, to leave them trailing 36-6.

The interval score probably flattered the Dons but they were in no mood to sympathise with their opponents with Tali completing his hat-trick within two minutes of the restart.

Warriors had a spell on attack without being able to turn pressure into points prior to Howden sending Aaron Jones-Bishop racing in from 40 metres out. Harris again goaled to make it 46-6.

Harris sent second-rower Charlie Martin racing over for the Dons tenth try shortly after play resumed following a lengthy injury delay.

Harris then sent utility man Jordie Hedges over for another converted try.

Skipper Ryan Hoyle kept the scoreboard ticking over with a 12th try to make it 64-6. Centre Connor Bower scored a quickly-taken brace.

Tali became the second Doncaster player to score four tries in a game this season with Connor Scott rounding things off.

Dons: Owen, Doherty, Bower, Tali, Jones-Bishop, Howden, Harris; Boyle, Kesik, Scott, England, Martin, Wilkinson. Subs: Spiers, Cross, Braham, Hedges.