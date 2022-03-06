Comfortable day for Sheffield Eagles as they hammer Workington Town 54-4

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston

Mark Aston’s side were 30-0 ahead at half-time, and a professional second-half display saw them run out comfortable winners at Derwent Park.

Workington did get on the scoresheet in the second half but by the time the teams turned around at the break, the damage had long been done – helped by nine conversions from nine attempts from Izaac Farrell.

Tries from Joel Farrell, Jason Bass, Anthony Thackeray, Ross Oakes and Farrell had the Eagles well ahead at the break, while Ben Jones-Bishop, Mikey Wood, Matty Chrimes and Vila Halafihi all registered tries in the second half to send the Eagles past the 50-point mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Farrell broke the deadlock from close range, and the Eagles were forced into some good defensive work to keep the home side at bay in response.

The Eagles grew in confidence and blitzed Town in a 20-minute spell, Bass scoring before Thackeray marked his return after missing the victory Hunslet Club Parkside with a try of his own.

Centre Oakes muscled over the line on 31 minutes, before Thackeray and Izaac Farrell combined for the latter to score the final try of the first half.

The Eagles began the second half as they had ended the first, Jones-Bishop touching down in the corner, before Curtis Teare hit back with Workington’s only try of the afternoon.