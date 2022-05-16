Buccaneers begin campaign with victory

Lee Wilson in possession. Photo: Mark Cleaver.

Debuts were given to Deepings pair Archie Sawyer and Chris Barrett and Lincoln’s Cynyr Jones.

Co-captains Lew Wilson and John Stanfield marshalled the team superbly.

Strong, direct running from Wilson, Laws and Cuthbertson soon had the home side on the back foot.

Halfback pairing of Harry Marks and Luke Whitby linked up well with Whitby hitting the line at speed and jinking his way to the try line for the go ahead score.

Tom Balderstone added his first of five successful conversions on the day.

The young Outlaws side pressured the Buccaneers line but the defence lead by man of the match Sam Jewers stood firm.

It wasn’t long before the relentless buccaneers pressure paid dividends with Archie Sawyer fend off defenders and gallop 40 metres down the side-line for the try.

Mistakes from the home team gifted the Buccaneers possession in great field position, Harry Marks whipped the ball out to centre John Hummel who cut inside the cover defence then skilfully offloaded the ball to winger Tom Baldertone who outpaced the Outlaws fullback to score in the corner.

Full back Cynyr Jones gifted the Buccaneers a perfect platform to launch another attack after a superb kick return.

Stanfield hit Wilson who ran a great line to score under the posts.

The lack of interchanges started to tell on the Buccaneers side who showed signs of flagging.

The home sides pressure finally wore down the Buccaneers defence and they scored in the corner.

The conversion was unsuccessful.

A mistake from the kick-off allowed the Outlaws to mount another attack close to the Buccaneers line.

Despite valiant attempts the Buccaneers could not prevent another try by the home side.

The half ended 8-24.

The second half started well with the Buccaneers moving the ball well and completing their sets.

A good kick chase caught the Outlaws on their own try line forcing a kick from beneath the posts.

A quick ball from Stanfield and Whitby again found loose forward Wilson on a charge.

Defenders tried in vain to stop Boston’s skipper who scored under the posts.

Towards the end of the second half the Buccaneers were again showing signs of fatigue.

The Outlaws pressed hard and despite a strong initial goal line defence it wasn’t long before the Outlaws added to their try count, scoring two quick tries to end the game 16-30.