Bower excited ahead of Sunday's South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster

Sheffield Eagles will be looking to make it a second successive victory in the Betfred Championship this coming Sunday as their South Yorkshire rivals, Doncaster, will be the visitors at Olympic Legacy Park (3pm).

And for second-row forward Connor Bower, he could come up against his former side this Sunday, after being selected in this weekend's 21-man squad for the Eagles.

After being named as the Eagles' 18th man last weekend in their 78-24 win against Whitehaven, Bower will be hoping to be back out there on the field as his former club come to the Steel City.

“I’m really excited to be facing Doncaster this weekend, it’s always a tough game when both sides go head-to-head”, said Bower.

Bower in action against Doncaster earlier this season

“We know from the games at their place earlier this season that you’re always going to be up for a tough game against them, especially with some of the experience that they’ve got within their squad. It’s also the South Yorkshire derby, so it’s lined up to be a good one.

“We know what threats they’ll bring, but as we always do, we’ll focus on what we do and look to push on from last Sunday’s win.”

Now into his fifth season with the Eagles, Bower previously played for Doncaster between 2018 and 2019, and it was an experience which he enjoyed prior to his move to Sheffield.

“I had a really good time at Doncaster, I have a lot of respect for Richard Horne and Carl Hall, and they’re doing a really good job there. It will be good to play against them this afternoon, hopefully it will be a good atmosphere.”

Doncaster recently moved up into the playoff positions last Sunday with a 37-30 victory against Barrow Raiders at the Eco-Power Stadium, and Bower knows that the Eagles will have to be at our best once again if we’re to secure another win this weekend.

“Doncaster bring a lot of experience all over the park, the edges and down the middle. We have a lot to concentrate on, but if we do what we do, and set out what we need to do, hopefully the result should look after itself.

“Obviously we’re playing at home on the 3G pitch too, we like to play quick and throw the ball around, so hopefully we can use it to our advantage once again this weekend.”

With this weekend’s game being the third meeting between the two sides so far this season, Bower is hoping that the fans can make a great atmosphere once again as we take on our South Yorkshire rivals.

“Any derby always adds that little bit of anticipation for both sets of fans. Doncaster and Sheffield fans are great, both sets follow their clubs well.

“Hopefully the more the two sides play each other, hopefully we can really create that derby buzz in South Yorkshire.

“I think the two games we played against them in the early part of the season at their place proved to be physical and tough, but knowing it’s a derby does make it a bit more special to get the win.”

Sheffield Eagles and Doncaster will compete for the South Yorkshire Cup this Sunday, so get yourself down to Olympic Legacy Park this weekend to take in a great afternoon of summer Rugby League.